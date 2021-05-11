Wolverine World Wide Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2021 12:13 PM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)WWWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+46.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $509.34M (+15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WWW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.