SFL Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2021 12:15 PM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)SFLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SFL (NYSE:SFL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+116.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $107.01M (-12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SFL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.