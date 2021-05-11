Wendy's Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2021 12:16 PM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)WENBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $445.17M (+9.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects comparable sales of +9.6%.
- Over the last 2 years, WEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.