Wendy's Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

May 11, 2021 12:16 PM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)WENBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $445.17M (+9.9% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects comparable sales of +9.6%.
  • Over the last 2 years, WEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.
