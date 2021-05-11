Blue Star inks supply agreement with leading national foodservice warehouse supplier

May 11, 2021 12:31 PM ETBlue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)BSFCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Blue Star Foods (OTCPK:BSFC) recently signed a vendor agreement to supply two of its most popular trademarked brands 'Blue Star' and 'Pacifika', to a leading national foodservice warehouse supplier.
  • Under agreement terms, Blue Star will supply pasteurized crabmeat, with a current market wholesale value of up to ~$31M; it is for a 12-month term commencing in September 2021.
  • "As the national vaccination rollout continues and Covid-19 starts to potentially recede, we remain very optimistic for a rebound across the five restaurants segments in the foodservice industry during 2H20 and beyond," CEO John Keeler commented.
