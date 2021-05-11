mPhase Technologies raises $3M in convertible notes financing
May 11, 2021 12:36 PM ETmPhase Technologies, Inc. (XDSL)XDSLBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- mPhase Technologies (OTCPK:XDSL -1.8%) says it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for raising over $3M through debt financing.
- It comprises of convertible promissory note that bears a interest rate of 5% per annum, maturing on May 5, 2022. The notes are convertible at a fixed conversion price of $0.20 per share.
- "The note includes provisions for a forced conversion upon a Qualified Uplist with up to 90% of the related shares subject to a 180-day lock up period after the Company’s listing on a national exchange," comments CEO Anshu Bhatnagar.
- He adds: "The additional capital will ensure a rapid start to the current multi-year plan, which includes creating a consumer engagement ecosystem that is gaining traction with potential partners in retail, transportation and government."
