Sino United Worldwide Consolidated inks agreement with ClickPro for advertisements via GDN
May 11, 2021 12:55 PM ETSuic Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (SUIC)SUICBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCPK:SUIC +7.0%) signed an agreement with ClickPro of Malaysia, one of the leading digital marketing stalwarts to do display advertisements through Google Display Network (GDN).
- Currently, the SUIC-ClickPro team is working on the digital marketing campaigns in time for the launch of the Fintech, AI, Global Supply Chain Finance and DeFi projects of SUIC this year.
- GDN is a group of 2M+ websites, videos, and apps where your Google Ads can appear; it offers digital marketing services across global media platforms through video platforms and blogs.
- As per Google, the Display Network reaches over 90% of global internet users expanding across 2M sites, with 1T+ impressions served to 1B+ users every month.