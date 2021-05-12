MoneyGram teams up with Coinme for broadening access to bitcoin

  • MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) gains 3% in premarket trading after partnering with Coinme, a licensed cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., in a move that will allow its customers to pay for bitcoin (BTC-USD) with cash and withdraw bitcoin holdings in cash.
  • The partnership uses MoneyGram's mobile and API-driven payments platform and Coinme's cryptocurrency exchange and custody technology to bring bitcoin to thousands of point-of-sale locations in the U.S.
  • The service will be available at select MoneyGram locations starting in the coming weeks. The two companies plan to expand the offering to select international markets in H2 2021.
  • Additional cryptocurrencies will also be added soon after the initial rollout, the companies said.
  • Bitcoin gains ~0.8% to $56.2K.
