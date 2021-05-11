IBM unveils Watson Orchestrate and other AI-backed hybrid cloud solutions
May 11, 2021 1:26 PM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)IBM, INTC, SSNNF, SSNLFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor16 Comments
- During the 2021 Think Conference, IBM (IBM -2.0%) unveils Watson Orchestrate, a new interactive AI capability meant to increase the personal productivity of workers across sales, HR, operations, and more without the need for IT knowledge.
- Watson Orchestrate can connect to collaboration software like Slack and business applications like Salesforce, SAP, and Workday.
- Orchestrate's AI engine automatically selects and sequences the pre-packaged skills needed for a task and taps into applications, tools, data, and history as needed.
- Watson Orchestrate is now available in preview as part of the IBM Automation Cloud Paks and will be generally available later this year.
- IBM teamed with Ernst & Young or EY to create the Financial Services Center of Excellence for Hybrid Cloud, which offers new regulatory compliance and security open hybrid cloud solutions built with Red Hat OpenShift for the IBM Cloud for Financial Services.
"We will look back on this year and last as the moment the world entered the digital century in full force," says IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna. "In the same way that we electrified factories and machines in the past century, we will use hybrid cloud to infuse AI into software and systems in the 21st century. And one thing is certain: this is a future that must be built on a foundation of deep industry collaboration.
- See all of the Think product announcements here.
- On a call with journalists, Krishna referenced the company's recently announced 2nm chip and said IBM is working closely with foundry partners Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) on developing the chip. Krishna calls the continuing global chip shortage "very worrisome."
- The exec said IBM is on the path toward "sustained mid-single digit growth" over the medium term.
