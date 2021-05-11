FLEETCOR announces JV with Brazil’s CAIXA, to distribute its electronic payment solutions
May 11, 2021 1:35 PM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)FLTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT -0.8%) announces a joint venture in Brazil between its local subsidiaries and CAIXA.
- CAIXA is the bank for all Brazilians; and has locations in 99 percent of Brazilian municipalities, with more than 26 thousand service points. It also has the largest client base with 146M individuals and companies including about 107M clients in its digital banking operation.
- The 20-year joint venture agreement exclusively provides CAIXA's customers the most comprehensive portfolio of electronic payment solutions including automatic toll tags, fuel cards, transportation vouchers and food vouchers.
- “This agreement creates a potentially meaningful new sales channel for our payment products in Brazil. Combining our portfolio of payment products with VR Benefícios’ proven meal and food programs will allow CAIXA to better serve its clients, especially those seeking the payment flexibility, mobility and security delivered by our digital solutions,” commented Ron Clarke, FLEETCOR Chairman and CEO.