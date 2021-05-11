Dr. Reddy's strikes licensing deal with Lilly for Baricitinib

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY +0.3%) has entered into a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly (LLY -0.0%) to manufacture the rheumatoid arthritis drug Baricitinib in India for the treatment of COVID-19, PTI news agency reports.
  • The royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly covers the manufacture and commercialization of the drug in India.
  • The country has granted the restricted emergency use approval for the therapy in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
  • Indian healthcare setup is struggling to accommodate a rising number of COVID-19 patients in the latest wave of the pandemic.
  • Lilly said last week it was working with local manufacturers to accelerate the production of the medicine in India through royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements.
