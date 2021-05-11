Tower Semiconductor Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2021 1:57 PM ETTower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)TSEMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+55.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $345.1M (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSEM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.