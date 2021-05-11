Dynatrace FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2021
Dynatrace, Inc. (DT)
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $191.71M (+27.3% Y/Y).
- Analyst expect non-GAAP operating margin 23.7%; Billings $220.2M; Annual recurring revenue $758.7M.
- Over the last 1 year, DT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.