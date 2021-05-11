Dynatrace FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview

May 11, 2021 1:58 PM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT)DTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $191.71M (+27.3% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expect non-GAAP operating margin 23.7%; Billings $220.2M; Annual recurring revenue $758.7M.
  • Over the last 1 year, DT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
