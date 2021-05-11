Ares Management announces sale of Farrow & Ball to Hempel Group
May 11, 2021 2:10 PM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)ARESBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ares Management (ARES -1.2%) announced that a fund managed by its Private Equity Group has signed a purchase agreement to sell Farrow & Ball to Hempel Group.
- “We are looking forward to this next phase in the history of the company and are excited to find a partner in Hempel that appreciates the uniqueness of Farrow & Ball, its community of employees and its devoted customer base.” said Anthony Davey, CEO of Farrow & Ball.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.