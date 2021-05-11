Porch Group rallies after Stephens calls the stock a best idea
May 11, 2021 2:15 PM ETPorch Group Inc - Class A (PRCH)PRCHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stephens starts off coverage on Porch Group (PRCH +12.5%) and calls it a Best Idea pick.
- Analyst John Campbell: "With Porch, we see a unique/innovative model that helps four parties win in the channel: 1) consumers get a better moving process + save $, 2) early-stage home service companies get free or low-cost enterprise-grade SaaS, 3) service providers get new customers at suitable ROIs and 4) PRCH gets paid for tying the ecosystem together. The Company's model infuses the best of SaaS (sticky customer base, highly controllable sales channel) and marketplace (large $320 bil. TAM, offline-to-online secular trends) with each side essentially offsetting the weakness of the other (SaaS - limited growth runway, marketplace - CAC challenges at scale)."
- Looking ahead, Stephens see several growth levers for PRCH on its way to $2B in revenue per year at a 25% EBITDA margin.
- The firm assigns a price target of $27 to Porch Group.
- Porch Group trades below its 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.