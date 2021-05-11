American National Group surges on report company exploring potential sale (update)

  • Update 8:28pm: Adds company no comment.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) jumped 14% on a report that the insurer is exploring options that may include a sale.
  • American National hired an investment bank for an auction to gauge buyer interest, according to a Reuters report. Potential buyers have been contacted recently, though no deal is certain.
  • American National offers several insurance products including life, health, property and casualty as well as annuities.
  • American National said in a statement that it doesn't comment on rumors or speculation.
  • American National has a market cap of $3.27B.
  • AIG said last week it would continue with plans for a partial spinout of its Life & Retirement business through an IPO after considering a sale of a stake in the business. Last month, Chubb walked away from its attempted purchase of Hartford Financial.
