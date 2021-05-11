Grupo Mexico eyes $3.1B in new projects - Reuters
May 11, 2021 2:58 PM ETGrupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (GMBXF), SCCOGMBXF, SCCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Grupo Mexico (OTCPK:GMBXF) is planning $3.1B in new spending for metals refining and power infrastructure that will bring cheaper electricity to Mexico's Baja peninsula, Vice Chairman Xavier Garcia de Quevedo tells Reuters.
- The company's six-year investment blueprint includes $2.3B for expansion of smelting capacity in Sonora and $815M for new electricity lines in Baja California.
- The projects are part of nearly $9B in company spending forecast through 2027, including a previously announced $2.8B for its proposed El Arco copper mine, which would anchor the Baja power investment, with the rest including additional infrastructure, two other mines and new zinc refining capacity.
- "Baja California's huge potential can't be developed without electricity," Garcia de Quevedo says, noting power rates he says are ~3x higher than the national average.
