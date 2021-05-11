Nvidia brings ray tracing to lower cost laptops with RTX 3050, 3050 Ti GPUs
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) unveils the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti GPUs, which bring ray tracing to more affordable laptops and lower the entry price of RTX laptops to $799.
- Nvidia says the new GPUs offer "huge boosts in performance" from its Deep Learning Super Sampling or DLSS AI rendering technology, which enables 60 FPS ray tracing in games like Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
- The RTX 3050 Ti GPUs are said to deliver 144+ FPS and sub-25ms system latency in games such as Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege and Valorant, thanks to the new Reflex Low Latency mode.
- RTX 3050 Ti and 3050-based laptops will be available this summer.
