Airbus tells suppliers to plan for 18% output hike in 2022 - Reuters

May 11, 2021 3:45 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSY), BAEADSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -1.7%) has told suppliers to prepare for another 18% increase in A320 production for 2022, in addition to existing targets for this year, Reuters reports, in a display of confidence about the future of commercial air travel.
  • The tentative new goal would lift production of the workhorse jet, which competes with Boeing's (BA -2.1%) 737 MAX, to 53 per month, according to the report.
  • The numbers floated for year-end 2022 remain informal, and Airbus so far has committed only to raising output in two steps to 45/month by end-2021 from 40 currently, but it is an indicator of the shape of recovery Airbus hopes to achieve for its main single-aisle jets next year.
  • In its monthly delivery update, Airbus reported last week that it delivered 45 jets in April while landing 48 new orders.
