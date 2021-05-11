Jamf EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
May 11, 2021 4:22 PM ETJamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)JAMFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $81.2M beats by $4.5M.
Financial Outlook:For the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, excluding Wandera, the company currently expects:
- Total revenue of $82 to $84 million
- Non-GAAP Operating Income of $5.5 to $6.5 million
For the full year 2021, excluding Wandera, the company currently expects:
- Total revenue of $335 to $341 million
- Non-GAAP Operating Income of $27.5 to $31.5 million
