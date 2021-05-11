Newtek Business stock climbs 3.4% after dividend forecast boost
May 11, 2021 4:24 PM ETNewtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)NEWTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) stock gains 3.4% in after-hours trading after the BDC revises its 2021 annual dividend forecast to $3.00-$3.30 from its previous range of $2.40-$2.90.
- Sees $580M-$600M in SBA 7(a) loans in 2021 vs. prior view of $600M; Newtek Business Lending, its wholly owned portfolio company that originates and funds SFA 504 loans, expects to fund $125M of SBA 504 loans for full-year 2021, the same as its previous forecast.
- Newtek Small Business Finance funded $424.9M of Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling 6,2555 loan units during Q1. YTD, NSBF has funded a total of $593.6M PPP loans, totaling 12,600 units.
- "PPP revenue had a material positive impact on our earnings in 2020, and will continue to positively impact our earnings through the first half of 2021," said Chairman, President, and CEO Barry Sloane.
- Q1 adjusted net investment income of $1.05 per share swung rose from 21 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 total investment income of $34.7M jumped from $15.8M a year ago.
- Net asset value of $16.28 per share at March 31, 2021 increased 5.4% from $15.45 at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Conference call on May 12 at 8:30 AM.
