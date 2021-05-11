Grocery Outlet slips after guiding for negative Q2 comparable sales trend

  • Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is down after posting a mixed Q1 earnings report and update on quarter-to-date trends.
  • Looking ahead, Grocery Outlet continues to expect to open between 36 and 38 stores in FY21 with one closure. The retailer says quarter-to-date comparable store sales are in the negative low double digits. Capital expenditures, net of tenant improvement allowances, are estimated to be approximately $130.0M so far this year.
  • CEO update: "As our markets begin to reopen, we believe that we are well positioned for long-term growth due to our deep value orientation, strong customer and supplier relationships, and significant whitespace opportunity. We remain committed to our long-term algorithm of expanding our store base 10% each year while continually reinvesting in our business. We will continue to execute on our strategic initiatives that support consistent long-term growth and drive stockholder value."
  • Shares of GO are off 1.15% in AH trading after the Q1 print.
