Electronic Arts dips 1% despite bookings beat, upside guidance
May 11, 2021 4:24 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)EABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has dipped 1.3% postmarket after first-quarter earnings where bookings topped expectations (and the company guided to the high side for the coming year) though higher expenses ate into operating income.
- Bookings rose 18% to $1.49B, "driven by live services and Apex Legends’ extraordinary performance," COO/CFO Blake Jorgensen says. "Apex steadily grew through the last year, driven by the games team and the content they are delivering."
- "We’re now accelerating in FY22, powered by expansion of our blockbuster franchises to more platforms and geographies, a deep pipeline of new content, and recent acquisitions that will be catalysts for further growth," says CEO Andrew Wilson.
- In operations, it notes it delivered 13 new games and added more than 42M new players to its network during the fiscal year.
- FIFA 21 has more than 25M players, The Sims 4 has almost 36M, and Apex Legends has more than 100M players (with season 8 feature more than 12M weekly average players).
- Net cash from operations was $371M.
- For 2022, it sees net bookings at $7.3B (above consensus for $6.56B) and operating cash flow of $1.75B.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
- Press release