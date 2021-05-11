Coca-Cola Consolidated EPS beats by $4.37
May 11, 2021 4:25 PM ETCoca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE)COKEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.54 beats by $4.37; GAAP EPS of $5.69.
- Revenue of $1.27B (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Physical case volume increased 4.8% in the quarter; Sparkling category volume increased 4.5% while Still beverage volume increased 5.5%.
- “Our business performed incredibly well in the first quarter of 2021 thanks to the continued hard work and dedication of our teammates. While we face continued challenges in 2021, we are building on positive momentum from 2020 to deliver strong operating results so far this year,” said J. Frank Harrison, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we approach the summer months, we believe our business is well-positioned to stay agile and responsive to our customers. Our Purpose remains front and center in all we do, as we continue to prioritize the health and wellness of our teammates, and to advance our commitment to diversity, sustainability and service in our communities.”
