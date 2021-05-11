Verastem EPS in-line

  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07; GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line.
  • Revenue of $1.01M (-80.0% Y/Y)
  • Verastem Oncology ended the first quarter 2021 with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $127.1 million.
  • Guidance: With the proceeds from the sale of COPIKTRA, Verastem Oncology expects that it will have a cash runway until at least 2024 to deliver on the current programs for VS-6766 and defactinib, including clinical and regulatory milestones and development in LGSOC and KRAS mutant NSCLC. Verastem Oncology expects its 2021 annual operating expenses to be approximately $50 million.
  • Shares +0.34%.
