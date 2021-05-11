Syndax Pharma announces new data for SNDX-5613 in trial for acute leukemias
May 11, 2021 4:32 PM ETSyndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX)SNDXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Announcing its Q1 2021 financials, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) updated the results of the company’s Phase 1/2 AUGMENT-101 trial of SNDX-5613 in patients with MLLr and NPM1c mutant relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute leukemias.
- The new data indicate that the two prior responders of the study have advanced to a complete response (CR) from complete response with incomplete platelet recovery ((CRp)).
- With the addition of new results, the number of patients with CR/CRh (CR with partial hematological recovery) has risen to seven (7/31) or 23%.
- Syndax also announced the completion of enrollment in the Phase 2 expansion portion of the Phase 1/2 trial of axatilimab, an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody undergoing development for patients with chronic graft versus host disease ((cGVHD)).
- The updated results from 40 patients are likely later this year, the company said.
- In April, Syndax announced positive data from the AUGMENT-101 trial indicating a 48% of overall response rate among evaluable patients.
- Today, Syndax has beaten the Street forecasts with its Q1 2021 financials.