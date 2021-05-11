Nanobiotix and LianBio team up in oncology product development deal

  • Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) has inked a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize the company's lead product candidate NBTXR3, a potential first-in-class radioenhancer, in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau), South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.
  • NBTXR3 is a novel oncology product composed of functionalized hafnium oxide nanoparticles that is administered via one-time intratumoral injection and activated by radiotherapy.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, LianBio will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand.
  • Nanobiotix will receive a $20M upfront payment and is entitled to receive up to $220M in potential milestone payments.
  • The company will also be eligible to receive tiered, low double-digit royalties based on net sales of NBTXR3 in the licensed territories.
