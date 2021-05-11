Jamf reports Q1 beats, announces $400M Wandera acquisition

May 11, 2021 4:36 PM ETJamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)JAMFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) shares are down 2.4% despite reporting Q1 beats with revenue of $81.2M, nearly $5M ahead of estimates, and EPS of $0.08, three cents above consensus.
  • Recurring revenue increased 37% to $74.9M.
  • ARR was up 37% to $308M.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit margin improved from 80% in last year's quarter to 83%.
  • Cash flow from operations totaled $4M with unlevered FCF of $800K.
  • Acquisition: Jamf has signed a definitive agreement to acquire zero trust cloud security company Wandera for a total consideration of $400M, which includes $350M at the deal's close and the remainder to be paid in $25M increments in October and December.
  • For Q2, Jamf forecasts $82-84M in revenue (consensus: $79.02M) and non-GAAP operating income of $5.5-6.5M.
  • The full-year forecast excludes the Wandera acquisition and includes revenue of $335-341M (consensus: $333.92M) and operating income of $27.5-31.5M.
  • If the Wandera acquisition closes in Q3 as expected, the company will add $9-11M to the full-year revenue.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.