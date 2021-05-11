Absolute Software reports FQ3 results
May 11, 2021
- Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST): FQ3 GAAP EPS of $0.04.
- Revenue of $30.65M (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Total ARR at March 31, 2021 was $120.4 M, representing an increase of 19% over the prior year.
- The Enterprise & Government portions of Total ARR increased by 11% annually over Q3 F2020 and represented 65% of Total ARR at March 31, 2021; the Education sector portion of Total ARR increased by 35% annually over Q3 F2020 and represented 35% of Total ARR at March 31, 2021.
