Gladstone Investment fiscal Q4 earnings beat, net asset value rises 3.7%

May 11, 2021 4:42 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)GAINBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) fiscal Q4 adjusted net investment income of 20 cents per share beats the consensus estimate of 18 cents.
  • Compares with 24 cents in Q3 and a loss of 4 cents per share in Q4 of fiscal 2020.
  • Net asset value per share of $11.52 rose 3.7% from $11.11 at Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Net increase in net assets resulting from operations were $20.5M during the quarter; compares with net increase of $15.3M in Q3 and $5.2M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Total investment income of $16.7M for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 exceeds consensus estimate of $13.8M; compares with $17.4M in Q3 and a loss of $664,000 in Q4 2020.
  • The Q/Q decrease was primarily due to a $1.2M decrease in dividend and success fee income, the timing of which can be variable, partially offset by a $0.5M increase in interest income.
  • Q4 total expenses, net of credits, rose to $13.6M from $11.1M in Q3, reflecting a $1.8M increase in capital gains-based incentive fees in the current quarter as a result of the net impact of realized and unrealized gains and losses, a $0.5M increase in professional fees, and a $0.4M decrease in credits to fees from adviser.
  • Gladstone Investment shares slip 0.8% in after-hours trading.
  • Conference call on May 12 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Gladstone Investment NII beats by $0.02, beats on total investment income
