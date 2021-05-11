Gladstone Investment fiscal Q4 earnings beat, net asset value rises 3.7%
May 11, 2021 4:42 PM ET Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) fiscal Q4 adjusted net investment income of 20 cents per share beats the consensus estimate of 18 cents.
- Compares with 24 cents in Q3 and a loss of 4 cents per share in Q4 of fiscal 2020.
- Net asset value per share of $11.52 rose 3.7% from $11.11 at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Net increase in net assets resulting from operations were $20.5M during the quarter; compares with net increase of $15.3M in Q3 and $5.2M in the year-ago quarter.
- Total investment income of $16.7M for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 exceeds consensus estimate of $13.8M; compares with $17.4M in Q3 and a loss of $664,000 in Q4 2020.
- The Q/Q decrease was primarily due to a $1.2M decrease in dividend and success fee income, the timing of which can be variable, partially offset by a $0.5M increase in interest income.
- Q4 total expenses, net of credits, rose to $13.6M from $11.1M in Q3, reflecting a $1.8M increase in capital gains-based incentive fees in the current quarter as a result of the net impact of realized and unrealized gains and losses, a $0.5M increase in professional fees, and a $0.4M decrease in credits to fees from adviser.
- Gladstone Investment shares slip 0.8% in after-hours trading.
- Conference call on May 12 at 8:30 AM ET.
