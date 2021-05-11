Sanofi and Cellectis partner for alemtuzumab in CAR T-cells trials
May 11, 2021 4:52 PM ETCellectis S.A. (CLLS), SNYCLLS, SNYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) has entered into a partnership and a supply agreement with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) for alemtuzumab an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody to be used in Cellectis sponsored clinical trials.
- The agreement relates to the use of alemtuzumab as part of a lymphodepleting regimen in certain Cellectis sponsored clinical trials involving gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), the company said.
- Per the terms, Sanofi will deliver alemtuzumab for Cellectis’ clinical trials and the parties have agreed to conduct discussions for the commercial supply of alemtuzumab under previously agreed financial conditions.
- With the ability to reduce host immune cells, the lymphodepleting regimens are believed to improve allogeneic CAR T-cell expansion and persistence.
- In November, the FDA lifted the clinical hold on Collectis’ Phase 1 trial evaluating UCARTCS1 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.