Sanofi and Cellectis partner for alemtuzumab in CAR T-cells trials

May 11, 2021 4:52 PM ETCellectis S.A. (CLLS), SNYCLLS, SNYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) has entered into a partnership and a supply agreement with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) for alemtuzumab an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody to be used in Cellectis sponsored clinical trials.
  • The agreement relates to the use of alemtuzumab as part of a lymphodepleting regimen in certain Cellectis sponsored clinical trials involving gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), the company said.
  • Per the terms, Sanofi will deliver alemtuzumab for Cellectis’ clinical trials and the parties have agreed to conduct discussions for the commercial supply of alemtuzumab under previously agreed financial conditions.
  • With the ability to reduce host immune cells, the lymphodepleting regimens are believed to improve allogeneic CAR T-cell expansion and persistence.
  • In November, the FDA lifted the clinical hold on Collectis’ Phase 1 trial evaluating UCARTCS1 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.