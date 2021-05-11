China-based Waterdrop's stock falls for third post-U.S. IPO session, but Onion Global rebounds
- Tencent-backed Chinese insurance platform Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) fell for its third straight post-IPO session Tuesday, sinking more than 8% intraday even as other Chinese companies that recently listed in the United States rebounded.
- WDH sank to as low as $7.81, down 8.1% on the session and 34.9% from its $12-a-share initial public offering price.
- Although the stock later partly recovered, Waterdrop still ended the day at $7.92, off 6.8% for the session and 34% from its IPO price. WDH has yet to trade above its IPO price, changing hands no higher than $11.77 since opening for trading last Friday.
- Waterdrop is a popular platform for Chinese consumers who want to buy life and health insurance, partnering with more than 60 carriers who offer about 200 coverage products. The firm’s pre-IPO backers include Chinese online giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and insurance giant Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY).
- WDH reported in an F-1 filing that net operating revenues doubled in 2020 to 3.03B Chinese RMB ($464.1M) from 1.5B RMB ($231.6M) in 2019.
- However, the company’s net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders also shot up to 1.1B RMB ($169.8M) from 458.4M RMB ($70.2M) a year earlier.
- Still, last week’s IPO for the company’s American Depositary Shares (or “ADSs”) seemed to go well, pricing at the top of their $10-$12 expected range. But WDH has been sliding ever since trading began last Friday, falling on no apparent new other than a seeming lack of enthusiasm for the stock.
- Other Chinese IPOs had fallen recently as well, possibly in response to an impending U.S. delisting of state-owned Chinese telecoms China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) and China Unicom (NYSE:CHU).
- For example, Chinese e-commerce platform Onion Global (NYSE:OG) bounced back 8.8% to end Tuesday’s session at $6.30 after shedding 17.3% Monday. Still, OG remains 13.1% below its $7.25 IPO price set last week.
As for Waterdrop, Seeking Alpha contributor Bamboo Works dug into the IPO recently and concluded that the firm should reach breakeven faster than U.S.-listed rival ZhongAn (OTCPK:ZZHGY) due to WDH’s “more flexible and less capital-intensive middleman role.”