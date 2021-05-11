China-based Waterdrop's stock falls for third post-U.S. IPO session, but Onion Global rebounds

  • Tencent-backed Chinese insurance platform Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) fell for its third straight post-IPO session Tuesday, sinking more than 8% intraday even as other Chinese companies that recently listed in the United States rebounded.
  • WDH sank to as low as $7.81, down 8.1% on the session and 34.9% from its $12-a-share initial public offering price.
  • Although the stock later partly recovered, Waterdrop still ended the day at $7.92, off 6.8% for the session and 34% from its IPO price. WDH has yet to trade above its IPO price, changing hands no higher than $11.77 since opening for trading last Friday.
  • Waterdrop is a popular platform for Chinese consumers who want to buy life and health insurance, partnering with more than 60 carriers who offer about 200 coverage products. The firm’s pre-IPO backers include Chinese online giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and insurance giant Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY).
  • WDH reported in an F-1 filing that net operating revenues doubled in 2020 to 3.03B Chinese RMB ($464.1M) from 1.5B RMB ($231.6M) in 2019.
  • However, the company’s net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders also shot up to 1.1B RMB ($169.8M) from 458.4M RMB ($70.2M) a year earlier.
  • Still, last week’s IPO for the company’s American Depositary Shares (or “ADSs”) seemed to go well, pricing at the top of their $10-$12 expected range. But WDH has been sliding ever since trading began last Friday, falling on no apparent new other than a seeming lack of enthusiasm for the stock.
  • Other Chinese IPOs had fallen recently as well, possibly in response to an impending U.S. delisting of state-owned Chinese telecoms China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) and China Unicom (NYSE:CHU).
  • For example, Chinese e-commerce platform Onion Global (NYSE:OG) bounced back 8.8% to end Tuesday’s session at $6.30 after shedding 17.3% Monday. Still, OG remains 13.1% below its $7.25 IPO price set last week.

  • As for Waterdrop, Seeking Alpha contributor Bamboo Works dug into the IPO recently and concluded that the firm should reach breakeven faster than U.S.-listed rival ZhongAn (OTCPK:ZZHGY) due to WDH’s “more flexible and less capital-intensive middleman role.”

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.