Butterfly Equity is said to consider options for protein powder maker Orgain
May 11, 2021 9:37 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Private equity firm Butterfly Equity is said to be looking at options for protein powder maker Orgain including a sale or an IPO.
- Butterfly is working with with Bank of America and Goldman Sachs on its plans, according to a Bloomberg report. Butterfly may decide what it will do this year.
- Orgain, which makes protein products such as powders, drinks and snack bars, is valued at about $2B, according to the report. Orgain is estimated to generate about $400M in annual revenue.
- Los Angeles-based Butterfly agreed to buy a majority stake in Orgain in November 2019.
