Equinor, SSE plan new Scotland gas power plant with carbon capture
May 11, 2021 2:14 PM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), SSEZYEQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Equinor (EQNR -0.9%) and British utility SSE (OTCPK:SSEZY) announce plans to jointly develop a new gas-fired power plant equipped with carbon capture technology at Peterhead in Scotland.
- The companies say the planned new 900 MW Peterhead CCS Power Station could capture up to 1.5M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide, 15% of the U.K. government's annual target of 10M mt of CO2 capture by 2030.
- The final investment decision for the plant will depend on the progress of the necessary business models and associated infrastructure, but the new station potentially could come online by 2026.
- Equinor and SSE already are jointly developing two low-carbon power stations at Keadby and are partners in developing the Dogger Bank project off the northeast coast of England, the world's largest offshore wind farm.