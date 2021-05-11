Oil settles higher as traders mostly look past Colonial Pipeline closure
- Crude oil edged higher, supported by a weaker dollar that offset rising crude stockpiles along the U.S. Gulf Coast, where refineries are starting to reduce runs in response to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
- Crude prices swung between modest losses and gains during the session, pressured in part by the "realization that the pipeline won't be closed for long," says Matthew Parry, head of long-term analysis at Energy Aspects.
- June WTI crude (CL1:COM) closed +0.6% to $65.28/bbl, while July Brent (CO1:COM) settled +0.3% to $68.55/bbl.
- Prices rose despite "violent conflicts in Israel that frequently drive up the risk premium," and a fire at the world's second-largest oil field in Kuwait, according to Commerzbank's Eugen Weinberg.
- The Biden administration said today it is moving to temporarily waive the Jones Act, which potentially could allow foreign-flagged tankers to step in and fill the supply gap left by the closed pipeline.
- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm urged motorists not to hoard gasoline, responding to news that some gas stations on the east coast are running out of fuel.
- In its latest monthly report, OPEC left unchanged its forecast for 2021 global oil demand, estimating consumption will rise by 6M bbl/day this year to average 96.5M bbl/day, leaving demand 3.5% lower than before the pandemic.