Dr. Reddy's launches generic Ertapenem for injection in U.S.

May 12, 2021 2:14 AM ETDr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY)RDYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) announces the launch of Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Merck's INVANZ (ertapenem for injection) for injection, 1 g/vial.
  • The INVANZ brand and generic market had U.S. sales of ~$205M for twelve months ended March 2021, according to IQVIA Health.
  • Dr. Reddy’s Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, is available in packs of 10 vials per carton.
  • Recently, the company inked deal with Eli Lily to manufacture the rheumatoid arthritis drug Baricitinib for COVID-19.
