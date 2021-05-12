DMC to conduct second analysis of Biophytis' Sarconeos study in COVID-19
May 12, 2021 2:31 AM ETBiophytis SA (BPTS)BPTSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) has recruited the 155th participant for Part 2 of its COVA Phase 2-3 study of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
- This allows for the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) to conduct its second interim analysis, based on safety and efficacy data, for the continuation of the trial in case of favorable results.
- The DMC recommendations are expected to be reported by the end of Q2 2021.
- The committee previously delivered a favorable opinion in March on the safety of Sarconeos in COVID-19 and recommended study continuation.
- Recruitment into Part 2 continues to proceed in France and Brazil to complete enrollment of 310 participants, with the aim of filing for Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA and Conditional Approval with the EMA in Q3.
- The final study results are expected in Q3.