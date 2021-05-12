Xiaomi rallies after removal from U.S. government blacklist
May 12, 2021 4:51 AM ETXiaomi Corporation (XIACF)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- The U.S. has agreed not to put Xiaomi (OTC:XIACF) on a blacklist blocking investment in the Chinese tech company, undoing a move made in the last week of the Trump administration.
- Shares soared as much as 6.5% in Hong Kong on the news.
- Earlier in March, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, had temporarily blocked the Department of Defense from forcing American investors to divest from Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on the grounds the company has ties to China's military.
- "Xiaomi is a publicly traded company that produces commercial products for civilian use, is controlled by its independent board and controlling shareholders, and is not effectively controlled or associated with others under the ownership or control of the PRC or its security services," the judge said at the time. "The defendants have not made the case that the national security interests at stake here are compelling."