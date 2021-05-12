ADP raises $1B for funding buyback program

  • ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) has priced public offering of $1B of its 1.70% senior notes due 2028.
  • Closing date is May 14, 2021.
  • Proceeds will be used for share repurchases under ADP's existing share repurchase program and for general corporate purposes.
  • The company expects share repurchases funded by the proceeds of the offering will be completed within a 6 to 12 month timeframe.
  • "This anticipated debt offering enhances our capital structure and is consistent with ADP's commitment to a very strong investment grade credit rating" said Carlos Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, ADP.
