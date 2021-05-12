Veru EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue
May 12, 2021
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 misses by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.04 in-line.
- Revenue of $13.34M (+34.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.95M.
- CEO comment: “We are advancing our novel oral drug candidates for the treatment of prostate and breast advanced cancers. We plan this month to enroll our first patient in the Phase 3 VERACITY clinical trial of sabizabulin for metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer. We plan to also enroll this month our first patient in the Phase 2 clinical trial of VERU-100, a novel long-acting GnRH antagonist injection formulation for androgen deprivation therapy. Next month, the Phase 3 ARTEST enobosarm for 3rd line AR+ER+ metastatic breast cancer is also expected to start enrolling. We are now a solid late clinical stage oncology biopharmaceutical company with novel drug candidates in development.”
- Shares +3.07% PM.
