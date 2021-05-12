Veru EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue

May 12, 2021 6:34 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)VERUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Veru (NASDAQ:VERU): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 misses by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.04 in-line.
  • Revenue of $13.34M (+34.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.95M.
  • CEO comment: “We are advancing our novel oral drug candidates for the treatment of prostate and breast advanced cancers. We plan this month to enroll our first patient in the Phase 3 VERACITY clinical trial of sabizabulin for metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer. We plan to also enroll this month our first patient in the Phase 2 clinical trial of VERU-100, a novel long-acting GnRH antagonist injection formulation for androgen deprivation therapy. Next month, the Phase 3 ARTEST enobosarm for 3rd line AR+ER+ metastatic breast cancer is also expected to start enrolling. We are now a solid late clinical stage oncology biopharmaceutical company with novel drug candidates in development.”
  • Shares +3.07% PM.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.