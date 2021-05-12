Johnson Controls adds Silent-Aire in deal seen being accretive in FY22
May 12, 2021 7:00 AM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI)JCIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) announces that it has closed on the acquisition of Silent-Aire.
- The company says Silent-Aire's portfolio of data center solutions allow for rapid deployment of critical infrastructure in flexible configurations, with a focus on quality, scalability, and speed-to-market.
- "This strategic combination broadens our portfolio of sustainable and reliable data center solutions while fostering a well-established entrepreneurial spirit and customer-centric culture that will fuel growth in this end market globally," notes CEO George Oliver on the deal.
- Silent-Aire will be reported within the company's Global Products segment. Revenue for FY21 from the business is forecast to be around $650M. The transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to Johnson Controls adjusted EPS from continuing operations in FY21, and $0.07 to $0.09 accretive in FY22.
