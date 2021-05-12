Wendy's EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue, raises FY2021 outlook
May 12, 2021 7:02 AM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)WENBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $460.2M (+13.6% Y/Y) beats by $15.03M.
- "We are increasing our 2021 financial outlook meaningfully across all key financial metrics, driven by an outstanding first quarter that underscores our continued momentum and the overall strength of our business," President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor said.
- FY2021 Guidance: Global systemwide sales growth: 8% to 10%; Adjusted EBITDA: $455M to $465M; Adjusted earnings per share: $0.72 to $0.74 vs. consensus of $0.69 ;Cash flows from operations: $330M to $350M; Capital Expenditures: $80M to $90M; Free cash flow: $250M to $260M.
- Shares +1.3% PM.
