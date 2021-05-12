Grocery Outlet falls sharply after weaker-than-anticipated guidance
- Morgan Stanley lowers our estimates on Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) after the company's weaker than expected 2021 sales and margin outlook.
- Analyst Simeon Gutman: "Underwhelming QTD comp implies Q2 sales/ft below '19 despite Food at Home demand trending up 10-15%. Margin outlook also squishy with cost pressures. Environment is tricky to extrapolate & GO's unique shopping trip adds complexity. Estimates/PT coming down; still view GO as a L-T compounder."
- MS keeps an Equal Weight rating on Grocery Outlet and clips its price target to $38.
- Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding are down 8.73% premarket after the rattling Q2 comparable sales guidance.