Grocery Outlet falls sharply after weaker-than-anticipated guidance

May 12, 2021 7:05 AM ETGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)GOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley lowers our estimates on Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) after the company's weaker than expected 2021 sales and margin outlook.
  • Analyst Simeon Gutman: "Underwhelming QTD comp implies Q2 sales/ft below '19 despite Food at Home demand trending up 10-15%. Margin outlook also squishy with cost pressures. Environment is tricky to extrapolate & GO's unique shopping trip adds complexity. Estimates/PT coming down; still view GO as a L-T compounder."
  • MS keeps an Equal Weight rating on Grocery Outlet and clips its price target to $38.
  • Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding are down 8.73% premarket after the rattling Q2 comparable sales guidance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.