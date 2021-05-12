U.S. Well Services to restate three years of financial statements

May 12, 2021 7:16 AM ETU.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS)USWSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) -3.4% pre-market after saying it will restate previously issued consolidated financial statements for 2018, 2019 and 2020, as well as for the quarterly periods in 2019 and 2020.
  • U.S. Well Services became a publicly traded company through a business combination with a SPAC in 2018, and the restatement follows recent SEC guidance for all SPAC-related companies regarding accounting and reporting for their warrants.
  • The company expects any corrections in the accounting for its warrants will be non–operational and non-cash, with no impact on revenues, operating income or EBITDA.
  • U.S. Well's latest earnings report was issued in March, when it reported a Q4 GAAP loss of $0.46/share.
