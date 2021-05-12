Vital Farms viewed cautiously by Morgan Stanley despite sales momentum
May 12, 2021 7:29 AM ETVital Farms, Inc. (VITL)VITLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley is more constructive on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) after taking in the company's Q1 earnings report.
- Analyst Pamela Kaufman: "Q1 reflected strong topline momentum as VITL executes on its growth strategy and several tailwinds drove GM upside, but higher input costs and lower offsize egg sales weigh on the outlook."
- The firm keeps an Equal Weight rating in place, but calls the risk-reward profile on Vital Farms attractive at the current share price. MS assigns a price target of $23 to VITL. "We see risk reward as increasingly compelling with 44% upside to our $30 Bull Case and 16% downside to our $17 Bear Case," updates Kaufman.
- Shares of Vital Farms are down 0.05% premarket to $20.75.
