PureTech forms clinical advisory board for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and related lung disorders

  • PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) announces the formation of its clinical advisory board for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases ((PF-ILDs)).
  • The advisory group will work closely with the company in the advancement of its anti-fibrotic drug LYT-100 (deupirfenidone).
  • LYT-100 is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis, including lung disease, and disorders of lymphatic flow, such as lymphedema.
  • "We believe LYT-100 has the potential to treat a wide array of these conditions, including IPF, and the advisory board’s guidance will help us advance LYT-100," CEO Daphne Zohar said.
