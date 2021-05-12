Tesla eyes renewable fuel credit market
May 12, 2021 7:44 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is reportedly one of at least eight companies with a pending application at the Environmental Protection Agency as it looks to enter the U.S. renewable credit market.
- The agency is expected to review the application and determine how electric vehicles might qualify for tradeable credits. Tesla's application is said to be probably linked to the production of electricity associated with biogas.
- The development is just one component of the Green Tidal Wave that has been predicted by some analysts under the Biden Administration. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives also expects an expansion of EV tax credits and lifting of the 200K car ceiling per manufacturer for tax credits.
- Shares of Tesla are down 0.78% premarket to $612.40.
- The electric vehicle sector has seen selling pressure this week.