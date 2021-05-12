EU overturns $300M Amazon tax bill; Bezos called to Parliament union hearing
May 12, 2021 7:47 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- The Court of Justice of the European Union, the EU's highest court, has thrown out an antitrust regulator decision that ordered Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to pay $300 million in taxes to Luxembourg.
- The court says the 2017 European Commission decision was "based on an analysis which is incorrect in several respects" and failed to prove that Amazon received unfair tax advantages.
- You can read the full court ruling here.
- In other "Amazon in Europe" news, Motherboard reports that Jeff Bezos has been called to testify a European Parliament hearing on May 27. The hearing will focus on worker rights violations and union activities at Amazon facilities.
- Related: Last month, a union vote at an Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama, failed.