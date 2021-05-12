Biogen exercises option to buy stroke treatment from TMS
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has exercised its option to acquire TMS-007, an investigational drug for acute ischemic stroke, from privately held biotechnology company TMS, following positive data from a Phase 2a study.
- Biogen will make a one-time $18M payment as part of the acquisition, with TMS being eligible to receive up to an additional $335M in potential milestones payments.
- The mid-stage study met its primary safety objective with no incidence of symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage ((sICH)) and demonstrated positive impacts on both blood vessel reopening in the brain as well as patient functional recovery.
- TMS-007 is a small molecule plasminogen activator with a proposed novel mechanism of action associated with breaking down blood clots and potentially inhibiting local inflammation at the site of thrombosis.
- Biogen will be solely responsible for the costs and expenses related to the development, manufacturing and commercialization of TMS-007 following the acquisition.
- The company also highlighted that final data results from the study are expected to be presented at a future scientific forum.
- Biogen shares up marginally during premarket trading.