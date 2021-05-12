Cassava Sciences granted $2.7M in new research grant from NIH
May 12, 2021
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) received a new $2.7M research grant award from the National Institutes of Health.
- The grant is intended to fund clinical readiness activities in support of Cassava Sciences' upcoming Phase 3 program with simufilam, its drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease.
- "We believe simufilam's clinical safety, unique mechanism of action and constellation of clinical and biomarker results to date all point to long-term disease modification and we are excited to join hands with NIH on this program," president & CEO Remi Barbier commented.
- Simufilam is a proprietary, small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A, a scaffolding protein, in the brain.
- Shares trading 0.9% higher premarket