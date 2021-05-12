Bayer pops as Q1 profit rises even as sales slip

May 12, 2021 7:54 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) +5% in German trading after reporting a 40% jump in Q1 net income and reaffirming its full-year guidance.
  • Q1 net profit totaled €2.09B ($2.54B), up from €1.49B in the year-ago quarter, but Q1 revenues slipped 0.4% Y/Y to €12.33B from €12.85B, as a rebound in demand for its agricultural supplies was offset by weak overseas currencies.
  • Bayer says sales were strong in its crop science and consumer health divisions, while sales in the pharmaceuticals unit remained flat vs. a year ago.
  • Bayer says it plans to divest its environmental science professional business, which it says will allow its crop science division to focus on its core agricultural business.
  • Q1 EBITDA fell to €4.12B, slightly lower than €4.39B in the prior-year quarter but well ahead of an analyst consensus of €3.82B posted on the company's website.
  • The company backed previous FY 2021 guidance for sales at €42B-€43B and EBITDA before special items of €11.2B-€11.5B, both on a currency-adjusted basis.
  • Q1 free cash flow plunged to negative €3.23B from negative €793M a year ago, due to settlement payments for litigations in the U.S.
  • Bayer says ~96K claims involving its Roundup pesticide are covered by settlements, as it continues to negotiate to reach agreements on remaining cases.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.