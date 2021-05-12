Bayer pops as Q1 profit rises even as sales slip
May 12, 2021 7:54 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) +5% in German trading after reporting a 40% jump in Q1 net income and reaffirming its full-year guidance.
- Q1 net profit totaled €2.09B ($2.54B), up from €1.49B in the year-ago quarter, but Q1 revenues slipped 0.4% Y/Y to €12.33B from €12.85B, as a rebound in demand for its agricultural supplies was offset by weak overseas currencies.
- Bayer says sales were strong in its crop science and consumer health divisions, while sales in the pharmaceuticals unit remained flat vs. a year ago.
- Bayer says it plans to divest its environmental science professional business, which it says will allow its crop science division to focus on its core agricultural business.
- Q1 EBITDA fell to €4.12B, slightly lower than €4.39B in the prior-year quarter but well ahead of an analyst consensus of €3.82B posted on the company's website.
- The company backed previous FY 2021 guidance for sales at €42B-€43B and EBITDA before special items of €11.2B-€11.5B, both on a currency-adjusted basis.
- Q1 free cash flow plunged to negative €3.23B from negative €793M a year ago, due to settlement payments for litigations in the U.S.
- Bayer says ~96K claims involving its Roundup pesticide are covered by settlements, as it continues to negotiate to reach agreements on remaining cases.